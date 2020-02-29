An abusive banner targeting Hoffenheim’s billionaire owner Dietmar Hopp saw the referee stop the match as Bayern’s players, flanked by manager Hansi Flick, ran over to remonstrate with the supporters.

However, the unrest did not dissipate and both teams were ordered down the tunnel.

The match eventually resumed after a 20-minute stoppage, with extraordinary scenes unfolding as the players ran down the clock without any hint of playing properly.

Both goalkeepers stood near the centre circle as the players passed and chatted their way towards the full-time whistle.

Goals from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, Philippe Coutinho (two) and Leon Goretzka had early wrapped up a commanding win for the Bundesliga leaders.