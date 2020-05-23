Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich celebrates with Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich after he scores his teams fourth goal

Bundesliga, Allianz Arena – Bayern Munich 5 (Goretzka 17’, Muller 41’, Lewandowski 46’, Davies 61’, Hinteregger 74' OG) Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Hinteregger 52’, 55’)

Champions Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday to restore their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to four points ahead of Tuesday’s title showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga Lewandowski on target as Bayern return with victory 17/05/2020 AT 17:54

They had little trouble - save for a second-half scare - against mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt, and Thomas Muller set up Leon Goretzka for the first goal of the half. A few minutes before the end of the first period, a neat finish from Fuller allowed them to double the lead.

In the second half, it took less than a minute for Robert Lewandowski to head in Bayern’s third to seal victory. Martin Hinteregger added one for the away side to give them hope just a few minutes later, and he grabbed another on 55 minutes to reduce the deficit to one.

The goals did not stop there, and Alphonso Davies exploited a Gelson Fernandes loose pass to improve the home side’s lead. There was a seventh when Hinteregger could only turn Serge Gnabry’s short pass, deflected by Kevin Trapp, into his own net.

Bayern’s win sets them up perfectly for Tuesday’s Der Klassiker game against Borussia Dortmund.

Talking Point - Der Klassiker could be something special

After the strife and misery of the coronavirus lockdown, the atmosphere for Tuesday’s game is going to be a touch bizarre, but given the form both sides are in it could well be a classic. Bayern’s defence looks a little ropey but their attack is ruthless. There could be a hatful of goals.

Man of the Match - Alphonse Davies

There were no weak points in the Bayern side, despite their failings at set pieces, but Davies was strong down the left wing throughout the game, offering solidity in defence. He contributed more than just that though, with an assist in the first half and the crucial fourth goal in the second.

Player Ratings

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Boateng 6, Alaba 6, Pavard 7, Kimmich 6, Coman 7, Davies 8, Goretzka 7, Perisic 6, Muller 7, Lewandowski 7. Subs: Cuisance 7, Hernandez 6, Gnabry 7, Zirkzee 6.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp 6, Ndicka 6, Rode 6, Hinteregger 7, Ilsanker 6, Fernandes 5, Toure 6, Da Costa 6, Gacinovic 6, Silva 5, Kostic 6. Subs: Sow 6, Dost 6, Kamada 6, Chandler 6, Durm 6.

Key Events

17’ - GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Frankfurt. Goretzka scores - Muller runs onto a dummied ball behind the defence, squares a bouncing cross to the penalty spot, and Goretzka sidefoots a shot into the roof of the net.

41’ - GOAL! Bayern 2-0 Frankfurt. Muller scores - Davies sizes up a cross from the left, floats a ball into Muller's well timed run. The ball scoops up from his first touch, but he guides the second past Trapp calmly.

46’ - GOAL! Bayern 3-0 Frankfurt. Lewandowski scores - Coman is released down the inside right into the box with a dink over the top, and he measures a cross inside for Lewandowski to thunder home with a header.

52’ - GOAL! Bayern 3-1 Frankfurt. Hinteregger scores - A corner isn't properly cleared, it bounces over the shoulder of Hinteregger, and he sidefoots a shot into the ground and over Neuer.

55’ - GOAL! Bayern 3-2 Frankfurt. Hinteregger scores - The Austrian is on hand for another corner, leaping high to glance his header against the back post.

61’ - GOAL! Bayern 4-2 Frankfurt. Davies scores - That should be the tie settled. Davies seizes on a loose ball from Gelson Fernandes and he's able to steer the ball past Trapp.

74’ - GOAL! Bayern 5-2 Frankfurt. Hinteregger scores an own goal - Gnabry sprints behind the defence, dinks the ball past the 'keeper, and it strikes the covering Hinteregger before bouncing into the net.

Key Stat

Bundesliga Gladbach cruise past Frankfurt to leapfrog Leipzig into third 16/05/2020 AT 15:52