Bayern Munich approach Thomas Tuchel – reports

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Bayern Munich have approached PSG boss Thomas Tuchel about becoming their new manager, according to reports.

Niko Kovac left his role as Bayern boss on Sunday following a 5-1 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt and Sky Sports in Germany report that the Bavarian club have contacted Tuchel regarding the vacant post.

“Bayern have approached the Paris-Saint Germain coach regarding his short-term availability and also a summer move,” read the report.

Tuchel, the reports adds, has told the club that he would not consider a mid-season switch but could be available at season’s end.

The Tuchel news emerged a day after former Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger revealed that Jose Mourinho could be eyeing up the role.

Speaking about his time with Mourinho at Manchester United, Schweinsteiger said: "I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV.

"He has not worked in the Bundesliga, so I can well imagine that he would be tempted by a commitment in Germany. He really knew every player, even from the smaller clubs, he also learnt German at the time."

