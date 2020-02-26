Getty Images
Bayern confirm Lewandowski left leg fracture
Bayern Munich have confirmed that Robert Lewandowski fractured his tibia at the left knee joint during their Champions League win over Chelsea on Tuesday.
In a statement on their website, the club added that he will now be in plaster for ten days before starting his rehab - expected to last around four weeks.
The striker scored Bayern's third goal of the evening at Stamford Bridge, in the 76th minute, when he tapped in Alphonso Davies's cross from the left wing.