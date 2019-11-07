Bild in Germany say Wenger approached Bayern to let them know he would be interested in taking over the position made vacant by Kovac's sacking following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.

Despite acknowledging his pedigree as a three-time Premier League winner at Arsenal, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has apparently told the Strasbourg-born coach they will not consider him for the post.

"Arsene Wenger has called Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday afternoon and basically signalled an interest in the coaching post at Bayern," Bild report.

"Bayern appreciate Arsene Wenger very much for his work as a coach at Arsenal, but he is no option as a coach at FC Bayern Munich."

Hansi Flick, formerly an assistant to Joachim Low with the German national team, is currently caretaker coach.