Getty Images
Bayern say no to Wenger after phone call
Sources in Germany claim Bayern Munich have told Arsene Wenger they are not interested in him taking over from Niko Kovac.
Bild in Germany say Wenger approached Bayern to let them know he would be interested in taking over the position made vacant by Kovac's sacking following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.
Despite acknowledging his pedigree as a three-time Premier League winner at Arsenal, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has apparently told the Strasbourg-born coach they will not consider him for the post.
"Arsene Wenger has called Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday afternoon and basically signalled an interest in the coaching post at Bayern," Bild report.
"Bayern appreciate Arsene Wenger very much for his work as a coach at Arsenal, but he is no option as a coach at FC Bayern Munich."
Hansi Flick, formerly an assistant to Joachim Low with the German national team, is currently caretaker coach.