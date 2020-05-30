Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Allianz Arena on May 30, 2020 in Munich, Germany.
Image credit: Getty Images
Bundesliga, Allianz Arena: Bayern Munich 5 (Jorgenson o.g. 15', Pavard 29', Lewandowski 43', 50', Davies 52') Fortuna Dusseldorf 0
Bayern Munich moved 10 points clear in the Bundesliga title race with a 5-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Allianz Arena.
More to follow...
