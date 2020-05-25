Football
Bundesliga

Hummels passed fit for Bayern clash but Thiago misses out

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund have received a double injury boost as both Mats Hummels and Axel Witself are set to return against Bayern Munich, who will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Dortmund, who sit four points behind the champions in the Bundesliga table as they prepare to host them at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday, were left sweating on the centre-back's fitness after he was substituted at half-time against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Sancho stars as Dortmund down toothless Bayern to win German Super Cup

03/08/2019 AT 20:55

However, he will now be fit to face his former club, along with Witsel, who is yet to feature since the Bundesliga's restart last weekend.

"We will have to see at the last minute but I think it will be alright, 99% Mats will be there," Dortmudn boss Lucien Favre said on Monday.

"Axel trained yesterday with the team again and could be in the squad."

Bayern, however, will be without a key midfielder in Thiago, who has a muscle problem and missed the weekend's 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Thiago did not train today," manager Hansi Flick told a virtual news conference. "Unfortunately he will miss the game (at Dortmund)."

Dortmund were humbled 4-0 by Bayern earlier in the season at the Allianz Arena but neither manager is putting much stock in the previous result.

"We do not think back to that first game. We have forgotten it. We did not play well," Favre said.

"We now play a system that better fits our squad and we have also brought in Emre Can and Erling Haaland as reinforcements in the winter who have further increased our quality."

Flick added: "It is a completely different game from the first one.

"We are on a good run and have lost only twice in the last 23 games and drawn once. We relish this game. It's what this job is about and that motivates the players more."

Bundesliga

Bayern keeper Neuer sidelined with calf muscle injury

15/04/2019 AT 08:21
Bundesliga

Five-star Bayern destroy Dortmund to regain top spot

06/04/2019 AT 18:20
What's On (2)

