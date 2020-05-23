Football
Bundesliga

PICTURES: Gladbach's army of cardboard cutouts 'watch' first home game

Bundesliga

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

Borussia Monchengladbach’s first home game since the Bundesliga’s returned allowed them to show off their incredible army of cardboard cutouts on Saturday.

Gladbach faced Bayer Leverkusen behind closer doors, and were surrounded by cardboard fans at Borussia-Park to make up for an otherwise empty stadium.

It made for an impressive sight, with even cutouts of away fans featuring as Gladbach attempted to recreate a normal matchday experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Havertz shines again as Leverkusen leapfrog Gladbach into third

3 HOURS AGO

Meanwhile, Danish Superliga club AGF Aarhus revealed they will be using Zoom around the side of their pitch when the league resumes behind closed doors this week.

The aim is for 10,000 fans to watch using the app, with giant screens forming "the world's first virtual grandstand".

"It's about creating an atmosphere around the game so that the players will see that they have the support from the city even though there are no supporters in the stands," the project's co-ordinator Soren Carlsen told BBC.

"They will hear it, they will feel it and see it on this big screen alongside the pitch."

