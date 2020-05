Borussia-Park, Bundesliga - Borussia Monchengladbach (Neuhaus 17, Thuram 41, 59, Plea 81) 4 Union Berlin 1 (Andersson 50)

Marcus Thuram scored twice as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Union Berlin 4-1 - and took a knee when celebrating his first, in apparent reference to events in America.

More to follow...

