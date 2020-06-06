Football
Bundesliga

Brilliant Bayern crush Leverkusen to close on Bundesliga title

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka celebrate a goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Bundesliga, BayArena: Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Alario 9’, Wirtz 89’) Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 (Coman 27’, Goretzka 42’, Gnabry 45’, Lewandowski 66’)

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to winning an eighth straight Bundesliga title as they came from behind to thump Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday.

Lucas Alario gave the hosts – who were without injured star Kai Havertz – the lead in the ninth minute.

Bundesliga

Bayern have outgrown the Bundesliga - judge them on the Champions League

30/05/2020 AT 19:16

But Bayern responded in impressive style as Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry all scored before the break.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 in the 66th minute and Bayern cruised home despite a late consolation goal from Florian Wirtz to move 10 points clear at the top of the table with four matches remaining.

More to follow

