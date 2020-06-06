Bundesliga, BayArena: Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Alario 9’, Wirtz 89’) Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 (Coman 27’, Goretzka 42’, Gnabry 45’, Lewandowski 66’)

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to winning an eighth straight Bundesliga title as they came from behind to thump Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday.

Lucas Alario gave the hosts – who were without injured star Kai Havertz – the lead in the ninth minute.

Bundesliga Bayern have outgrown the Bundesliga - judge them on the Champions League 30/05/2020 AT 19:16

But Bayern responded in impressive style as Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry all scored before the break.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 in the 66th minute and Bayern cruised home despite a late consolation goal from Florian Wirtz to move 10 points clear at the top of the table with four matches remaining.

More to follow

Bundesliga Bayern stride towards title with Dusseldorf thrashing 30/05/2020 AT 14:16