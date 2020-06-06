Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka celebrate a goal against Bayer Leverkusen.
Bundesliga, BayArena: Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Alario 9’, Wirtz 89’) Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 (Coman 27’, Goretzka 42’, Gnabry 45’, Lewandowski 66’)
Bayern Munich moved a step closer to winning an eighth straight Bundesliga title as they came from behind to thump Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday.
Lucas Alario gave the hosts – who were without injured star Kai Havertz – the lead in the ninth minute.
But Bayern responded in impressive style as Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry all scored before the break.
Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 in the 66th minute and Bayern cruised home despite a late consolation goal from Florian Wirtz to move 10 points clear at the top of the table with four matches remaining.
