Setzte gegen den SC Paderbon eine klare Botschaft gegen Rassismus: Jadon Sancho (BVB)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Bundesliga stars who celebrated goals by refering the death of George Floyd will not be punished for displaying political slogans, it has been announced.

Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minnesota last week, with officer Derek Chauvin charged with his murder. The incident, one in a line of many in which black suspects were killed by the authorities in the USA, has sparked protests across America and Europe.

Bundesliga

Sancho not booked for Floyd protest, slogans being reviewed, says DFB

YESTERDAY AT 20:16

Many Bundesliga players, including Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, called for justice for Floyd after scoring during the last weekend of action and it has now been confirmed that the protests are in line with the German FA (DFB)'s stance regarding racism, despite the displaying of political slogans being against the rules, should they be applied literally.

Play Icon
WATCH

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12

"The committee also wants to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns on the occasion of the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days," read a DFB statement.

"I expressly welcome the far-sighted decision of the DFB Control Committee and am very happy about it," said DFB President Fritz Keller in the message.

  • Football's Black Lives Matter protests deserve applause, says Infantino

"The association strongly opposes any form of racism, which is why the actions of the players have our respect and understanding."

Bundesliga

Leipzig put four past Koln to move back into third

YESTERDAY AT 19:19
Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho: Making a statement on and off the pitch

01/06/2020 AT 06:25
