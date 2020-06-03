Bundesliga stars who celebrated goals by refering the death of George Floyd will not be punished for displaying political slogans, it has been announced.

Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minnesota last week, with officer Derek Chauvin charged with his murder. The incident, one in a line of many in which black suspects were killed by the authorities in the USA, has sparked protests across America and Europe.

Many Bundesliga players, including Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, called for justice for Floyd after scoring during the last weekend of action and it has now been confirmed that the protests are in line with the German FA (DFB)'s stance regarding racism, despite the displaying of political slogans being against the rules, should they be applied literally.

"The committee also wants to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns on the occasion of the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days," read a DFB statement.

"I expressly welcome the far-sighted decision of the DFB Control Committee and am very happy about it," said DFB President Fritz Keller in the message.

"The association strongly opposes any form of racism, which is why the actions of the players have our respect and understanding."

