Croatian Marin Pongracic scored his first two Bundesliga goals as Wolfsburg romped to a surprise 4-1 win, while Frankfurt and Freiburg played out a goal fest.

Leverkusen slipped one place down to fifth on 53 points from 28 games, while Wolfsburg stayed sixth on 42 points and on course to clinch a Europa League qualifying berth.

Bundesliga 'Maybe the most beautiful goal of my life' - Kimmich enjoys his goal as title beckons 3 HOURS AGO

Pongracic headed the visitors into a 43rd-minute lead when he met a Maximilian Arnold free kick from the right as Wolfsburg dominated the opening half, with Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky denying Joao Victor early on.

Hradecky pulled off two more fine saves shortly after the break but was powerless to stop the rout as goals by Arnold and Renato Steffen made it 3-0 before Pongracic put the icing on the cake with a glancing header.

Halftime substitute Julian Baumgartlinger scored a late consolation for the home side when he swept in a loose ball from close range.

Lowly Eintracht Frankfurt ended a run of five successive Bundesliga defeats as they staged a late rally to came from behind and force a 3-3 home draw with SC Freiburg.

Daichi Kamada and Timothy Chandler scored in the closing stages to rescue a vital point for the struggling hosts who had inexplicably slipped 3-1 behind in a match they dominated. Frankfurt are five points above the relegation zone.

Andre Silva scored the home side's other goal when he equalised in the first half for Frankfurt, who were guilty of wasting several good opportunities in an action-packed game.

Vincenzo Grifo had opened the scoring for Freiburg before Nils Petersen and Lucas Holer also put away rare chances for the seventh-placed visitors, who were looking to boost their chances of competing in the Europa League next season.

Freiburg have 38 points from 28 games, four behind Wolfsburg who occupy the last Europa League spot. Frankfurt are now five points above the relegation places.

Joshua Kimmich’s stunning chip gave Bayern Munich a potentially season-defining win over Borussia Dortmund, sending the Bavarians seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen played out a laborious 0-0 Bundesliga draw at the Weserstadion which will do little to help either club achieve their very different goals for the rest of the season.

Bundesliga Dortmund's latest defeat to Bayern is history repeating itself 3 HOURS AGO