It is now official: The Bundesliga season will restart behind closed doors on May 15.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers gave the green light in a video conference for the resumption of the season with games to be played from May 15.

Bundesliga Bundesliga to resume on May 15 AN HOUR AGO

Our colleagues at Eurosport Germany guide you through the big questions ahead of the much-anticipated return of one of Europe's top five leagues.

What has been decided?

At the video conference of Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Prime Ministers in Berlin on Wednesday, the way was cleared for the resumption of the 19/20 season in the Bundesliga and the second division this month.

No matches in the first or second tier have been played since mid-March. The league is looking to resume with the DFL's priority being to limit further economic damage to clubs.

When will the remaining matches be played?

The Bundesliga will recommence on May 15 with most teams still having nine games left to play, starting with Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn to kick off Matchday 26.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen have 10 left.

The current table sees Bayern Munich four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second.

Play Icon WATCH Mbappe demands special clause in PSG contract – Euro Papers 00:01:06

When will the important questions be answered?

The 36 professional clubs will be advised on how to proceed in a video conference call on Thursday. The match schedule will also be discussed in further detail.

Discussions will be had about who will broadcast the matches, as well as crowd control measures with fans outside stadiums during games to be banned.

Does this save professional football in Germany?

Germany's professional football industry won its battle for existence, believed to be valued around 770 million euros, with the future of numerous clubs and 56,000 jobs secured.

Looking at it optimistically, the 19/20 season should be concluded by the end of June.

Is the decision essentially a free pass for clubs?

Cologne confirmed that three of their playing and backroom staff had tested positive for coronavirus Image credit: Getty Images

No.

With the league's resumption a matter of days away, the Bundesliga has established itself as Europe's leader from this coronavirus crisis, considering the rest of Europe's elite leagues are some way off resuming competitive action (if at all).

However, the Bundesliga will play in front of a probationary backdrop. Salomon Kalou's video, which showed him flouting COVID-19 rules and led to his suspension, helps argue the fact that football is treading a fine line.

Cologne also reported three people at the club had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Have the critics been silenced?

Not at all.

Representatives of other sports criticise the leniency football has been given.

Kalou's inappropriate video and the COVID-19 cases in Cologne has seen DFL's vision to play on criticised, while sports doctors have warned of further cases when match action resumes.

Bundesliga German government grants Bundesliga permission to return 6 HOURS AGO