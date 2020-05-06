The Bundesliga is to resume on May 15, the German Football League (DFL) confirmed the date to German news agencies on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga was given the green light to start up again behind closed doors by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video conference call earlier on Wednesday.

But now the league's organisers have confirmed the exact start date, recommencing with Matchday 26 from the original calendar.

The first match will be Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn on the Friday evening.

The announcement of the return of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga is part of wider measures that mark the easing of the country’s lockdown.

Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's major five leagues to return to competitive match action.

