Football
Bundesliga

Bundesliga to resume on May 15

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Angela Merkel und die Minister geben grünes Licht für die Fortsetzung der Bundesliga

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

The Bundesliga is to resume on May 15, the German Football League (DFL) confirmed the date to German news agencies on Wednesday.

  • German government grants Bundesliga permission to return in mid-May
  • Bundesliga's restart: How will it work?

The Bundesliga was given the green light to start up again behind closed doors by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video conference call earlier on Wednesday.

Bundesliga

German government grants Bundesliga permission to return

6 HOURS AGO

But now the league's organisers have confirmed the exact start date, recommencing with Matchday 26 from the original calendar.

The first match will be Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn on the Friday evening.

The announcement of the return of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga is part of wider measures that mark the easing of the country’s lockdown.

Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's major five leagues to return to competitive match action.

Play Icon
WATCH

Mbappe demands special clause in PSG contract – Euro Papers

00:01:06

Bundesliga

Bundesliga given permission by government to return, DFL to decide on exact date

8 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Bundesliga set to return with date identified

YESTERDAY AT 07:45
Related Topics
FootballBundesliga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGerman government grants Bundesliga permission to return
Next articlePandemic leads R&A to break with tradition over captaincy