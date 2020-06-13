Football
Bundesliga

Werner set to leave RB Leipzig, Nagelsmann confirms

Timo Werner, RB Leipzig

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Timo Werner is set to leave RB Leipzig his summer, according to manager Julian Nagelsmann, with Chelsea most likely to swoop for his signature.

The Germany forward has been key to Leipzig's establishment as a major force in the Bundesliga, scoring 31 goals in all competitions this term.

Premier League

How can Chelsea afford their summer spree?

11/06/2020 AT 13:55
  • An absolute steal or a bit of a gamble? Making sense of Chelsea’s move for Timo Werner
  • Haaland's last gasp winner breaks Dusseldorf's hearts

Liverpool had been heavily linked with his signature but it is now believed that Chelsea have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals and will bring him to west London this summer, along with Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

And Nagelsmann is not expecting to keep his star striker beyond the end of the current season.

'I do not expect Timo to be here next season,' the 32-year-old told DAZN after Leipzig secured a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

Prior to his move to Leipzig in 2016, Werner came through the ranks at Stuttgart. He was part of his country's winning Confederations Cup campaign in 2017 and also represented them a year later at the World Cup.

Transfers

Lampard plans seven-player Chelsea clearout - Paper Round

06/06/2020 AT 07:34
Transfers

Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round

28/05/2020 AT 07:17
