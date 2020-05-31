Football
Bundesliga

Alaba hails 'hungry' Bayern and insists they won't take their foot off the gas

David Alaba - FC Bayern München

Image credit: Imago

ByPete Hall
2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

David Alaba hailed a "hungry" Bayern Munich after the league leaders stormed to a 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, and insisted there will be no let up as they close in on yet another Bundesliga title.

A double from Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a rampant display on Saturday, meaning they have won four from four since the Bundesliga's return this month.

It is very much business as usual for Bayern, who need nine points from five games to secure an eighth-straight Bundesliga title, but Alaba is adamant there will be no relenting from the champions.

Bundesliga

Bayern have outgrown the Bundesliga - judge them on the Champions League

14 HOURS AGO
  • Bayern stride towards title with Dusseldorf thrashing
  • Bayern have outgrown the Bundesliga - judge them on the Champions League

"We're very ambitious, the atmosphere is very positive, and you can see that," Alaba said after Saturday's win. "We want to win every game, and you can see that too. We are keeping our foot on the gas."

Scoring 100 league goals is now a real possibility this season after Bayern's second five-goal haul in the last three games, but coach Hansi Flick is not thinking about such milestones just yet.

"There are other goals that are more important to me," Flick said. "That we have a very successful season. If this is the case, that we can score one or two goals more, that's even better.

"But currently the focus is on the Bundesliga. To finish the league on the same pitch as we are now."

Bundesliga

McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband in Bundesliga game

15 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Bittencourt beauty gives life to Bremen and keeps pressure on Wagner

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballBundesliga
