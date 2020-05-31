David Alaba hailed a "hungry" Bayern Munich after the league leaders stormed to a 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, and insisted there will be no let up as they close in on yet another Bundesliga title.

A double from Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a rampant display on Saturday, meaning they have won four from four since the Bundesliga's return this month.

It is very much business as usual for Bayern, who need nine points from five games to secure an eighth-straight Bundesliga title, but Alaba is adamant there will be no relenting from the champions.

"We're very ambitious, the atmosphere is very positive, and you can see that," Alaba said after Saturday's win. "We want to win every game, and you can see that too. We are keeping our foot on the gas."

Scoring 100 league goals is now a real possibility this season after Bayern's second five-goal haul in the last three games, but coach Hansi Flick is not thinking about such milestones just yet.

"There are other goals that are more important to me," Flick said. "That we have a very successful season. If this is the case, that we can score one or two goals more, that's even better.

"But currently the focus is on the Bundesliga. To finish the league on the same pitch as we are now."

