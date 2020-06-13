Emotions generally run high when a 95th minute winner is scored but Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre may be cursing himself after injuring himself celebrating.

Failure to beat the struggling side would have all but extinguished any lingering hopes of winning the Bundesliga, giving Bayern Munich a chance to open up a nine-point lead at the top of the table with three games to spare.

Bundesliga Haaland's last gasp winner breaks Dusseldorf's hearts 5 HOURS AGO

But Haaland, making his comeback from a knee issue, struck deep, deep into stoppage time, prompting the usual rapturous scenes a late winner brings.

Favre seems to have got over-excited, appearing to have injured his calf while jumping around in celebration.

Haaland had picked up his injury in Dortmund's 1-0 loss to Bayern, a match which was critical in the Bundesliga title race.

Play Icon WATCH Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers 00:01:46

Transfers Dortmund beat United to Bellingham - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO