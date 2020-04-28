World Cup winner Miroslav Klose is set to become the Bayern Munich assistant coach as from July.

that Klose - currently the club's Under-17s coach - will step into his new role supporting Hansi Flick as from July 1.

Previous indications had been that Klose was still deliberating over whether to stay in Munich or accept an offer elsewhere in the Bundesliga - but he has decided to take the internal promotion.

Bundesliga Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks 24/04/2020 AT 14:55

The 41-year-old will take part in the German FA's coaching course in June.

"I've known Miro for a long time and got to know him as very loyal, personable and with a high level of social skills. I think he would be an asset to our coaching team," said Flick recently.

Klose played for Bayern from 2007 to 2011, scoring 53 goals in 150 games.

Bundesliga Bundesliga ready for May 9 restart, says league chief 23/04/2020 AT 13:40