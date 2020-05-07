World Cup record scorer Miroslav Klose has signed a one-year contract to become Bayern Munich assistant coach under head coach Hansi Flick from next season, the Bundesliga champions said on Thursday.

Klose, who scored a record 16 World Cup goals and won the trophy with Germany in 2014, has been a youth coach at Bayern for the past two years since retiring as player in 2016.

"We have known each other very well since our time in the national team and we trust each other both professionally and personally," Klose said in a club statement.

Bundesliga Football is back! But which Bundesliga team should you support? 3 HOURS AGO

"For me this is the next step in my career as a coach."

Flick was assistant coach when Germany won the World Cup six year ago and Klose got his record. The 41-year-old spent four years in Bavaria as a player, scoring over 50 goals for the club in all competitions.

Klose also played for Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen and Lazio in Italy, where he retired in 2016.

Champions League How April's Champions League quarter-finals would have definitely played out 07/04/2020 AT 13:07