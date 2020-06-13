Football
Bundesliga

Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates his sides first goal with Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Mickael Cuisance of Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, German

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

If only there was a German word for it...

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer was in the thick of the action for a few brief minutes against Bayern Munich, making a brilliant save before a terrible pass gifted the Bavarians the opening goal.

After a defensive mix-up gave Lucas Hernandez an opening, Sommer was on hand to read the game brilliantly, getting down well to beat away the Frenchman's shot and bail out his back line. But seconds later, it was Sommer who was at fault, inexplicably chipping the ball straight to the looming Joshua Zirkzee.

True connoisseurs of footballing schadenfreude will have been further heartened just minutes later, when Benjamin Pavard put the ball through his own net to level the scores...

