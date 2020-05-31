Football
Bundesliga

Gladbach's Thuram takes a knee after goal against Union Berlin

L'esultanza di Marcus Thuram, Borussia Moenchengladbach v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Image credit: Eurosport

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram took a knee for his celebration after he scored against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Thuram scored the second to put Union Berlin 2-0 up just before the end of the first half.

Florian Neuhaus gave the home side the lead as they continued their charge towards a Champions League place finish after the Bundesliga restart.

  • Barcelona to wait for August to sign Martinez - Paper Round
  • PSG announce Icardi capture in £45m deal
  • Messi: Football will 'never be the same again'

Thuram's celebration is almost certainly related to protests which have emerged in America as a result of the death of George Floyd after he was restrained by a police officer, who has since been charged over his death.

As well as widespread unrest across America, there were demonstrations across the world including in Britain and Canada.

Taking a knee became a widespread symbol of protest in response to police brutality against minorities when NFL star Colin Kaepernick started assuming the position during the national anthem.

Thuram is named after Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey, and his father Lilian Thuram is a well-known human rights campaigner, as well as a former international football for France.

What's On (2)

