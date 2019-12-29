His prolific goal-scoring record for Red Bull Salzburg - he has netted 28 times in 22 appearances this season including a Champions League hat-trick - has made him one of Europe's hottest properties but his £18million release fee meant he was the hottest post-Christmas bargain.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke were the happy shoppers who fought off their rivals to land him, to the delight of the famous Yellow Wall.

So we asked Eurosport Germany's Marc Hlusiak for the lowdown on the sensational move.

Were you surprised that Dortmund won the race for his signature?

A little bit, yes. The last days it seemed that Leipzig or United would get him. But we knew also that a lot of young players love to go to Dortmund because they are well known for working with talents and giving them a lot of opportunities to play on a high level.

How important is this signing for Dortmund?

It is very important. Dortmund missed out on signing a real striker last summer, something they were criticised for a lot. Paco Alcacer misses a lot of games because of injuries and is our only striker. Haaland is exactly the kind of player - a big, cold-blooded box player - Dortmund needed to keep their season goals, winning the title, alive. And on top of that, he can even play in the Champions League thanks to the new rules that mean he is not cup-tied.

Do you think he will start right away?

I think if everybody is available by the start of the second half of the season, Alcacer will still be the number one for Lucien Favre. But Favre will make sure to split up their minutes to some extent.

Does this mean that Jadon Sancho is leaving?

No, they are playing different positions! But we all believe that Sancho will leave next summer anyway.

How long do you envisage Haaland staying?

He signed a contract until 2024 but like all talented young players, Dortmund isn’t able to keep them, if they are performing the way Sancho for example does. The good thing is there is no release clause in his contract. So Dortmund could ask a lot of money for his exit.