Bundesliga, Rhein-Neckar-Arena: Hoffenheim 0 RB Leipzig 2 (Olmo 9', 11')

RB Leipzig moved a step closer to sealing their place in the Champions League after Dani Olmo's double gave them a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim.

Moments after Hoffenheim had a penalty decision reversed by VAR early on, Olmo handed the visitors a lead following a rapid counter-attack. The impressive Spain international quickly grabbed a second in similar fashion two minutes later.

Timo Werner missed a glorious chance to give Leipzig a three-goal lead moments before half-time, while Hoffenheim improved in the second half but squandered their opportunities as the visitors went on to seal all three points.

The result means RB Leipzig are a now just a single point behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Hoffenheim's Europa League hopes have taken a hit. The coachless club remain in seventh, outside the European spots, and two points off Wolfsburg.

It took just five minutes for the drama to unfold as Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was thought to have pulled down Moanes Dabbur in the box. But after a lengthy consultation with VAR, referee Tobias Welz reversed his decision because of a handball from Christoph Baumgartner in the build-up.

Moments later and Olmo gave RB Leipzig a surprise lead against the run of play. Nordi Mukiele picked out the onrushing Spain international, who showed great composure to skip past two blue shirts before stabbing home.

Fast forward a whole two minutes and the highly promising 22-year-old tucked his second into the same corner after Marcel Sabitzer kept the ball in play with a clever header.

The first half continued at a frantic tempo with Gulacsi forced into making a double save six minutes from the break, denying Denis Geiger and Baumgartner from ten-yards out.

And just before the interval, Chelsea target Werner was sent through clear on goal by Konrad Laimer. Yet even with time on the striker's side, he somehow lifted the ball over the bar.

Hoffenheim started the second half brightly in an increasingly scrappy affair. The hosts were beginning to test Gulacsi more as Sebastian Rudy forced the ex-Liverpool goalkeeper into a smart save in the 52nd minute.

However it was Leipzig who provided the more threatening opportunities with Angelino having a goal chalked off for offside and substitutes Christopher Nkunku, Ademola Lookman and Amadou Haidara all testing Oliver Baumann late on. Nevertheless, it was Olmo's first-half double that proved pivotal in a high-octane clash.

TALKING POINT - Werner's miss was bad

Dani Olmo was undeniably excellent, but for those with a vested interest in the Premier League they would have witnessed Werner miss the kind of opportunity that would be played on loop for an entire week in England.

Werner did not have a bad game, but his squandered chance at the end of the first half was a disappointing moment and one that will stick in the mind of Chelsea fans who watched the game.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Dani Olmo

Olmo was ruthless.

In a match full of good chances either hit wide, excellently denied by Gulacsi, Baumann - or the woodwork - the young winger dispatched his two goals clinically and they set the tone for the match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Hoffenheim: Baumann (7), Kaderabek (6), Bicakcic (5), Geiger (6), Dabbur (6), Grillitsch (5), Baumgartner (6), Rudy (6), Zuber (5), Samassekou (5), Posch (6)

Subs: Kramaric (6), Skov (6), Bebou (6), Bruun Larsen (6), Akpoguma (N/A)

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi (7), Angelino (6), Klostermann (6), Mukiele (7), Halstenberg (6), Sabitzer (7), Olmo (8), Laimer (6), Kampl (6), Werner (6), Schick (6)

Subs: Nkunku (6), Adams (6), Lookman (6), Konate (N/A), Haidara (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

7' - NO PENALTY! Dabbur is standing over it... there's a lengthy delay as the referee is checking for an offside in the build-up play before the spot-kick was awarded. And the penalty decision has been reversed! Baumgartner has been penalised for a harsh handball in the build-up. Incredible!

9' - GOAL! And at the other end RB Leipzig score! It's a rapid counter-attack, Mukiele takes the ball up the right flank and picks out Olmo, who drives into the box before poking it past Baumann into the bottom left corner! What a start to this game!

11' - GOAL! A double for Olmo! He's having a storming game! A long ball chipped long into the box is brilliantly pegged back by Sabitzer with a neat header towards the centre. Olmo picks it up and drives in Leipzig's second into the same corner as his first!

39' - DOUBLE SAVE! Geiger's drilled delivery into the box from the right is palmed away by Gulacsi before Baumgartner's first-time stab is parried away once more by the goalkeeper. Great shot-stopping!

44' - WERNER MISSES A SITTER! He's one-on-one, Laimer sets him through. He's got plenty of time but after a heavy first touch Werner lifts his shot over the bar! That was a huge miss! Look away Chelsea fans.

52' - GREAT SAVE! Gulacsi makes a fine diving stop to push away Rudy's powerful strike. Hoffenheim on the front foot at the moment.

85' - SAVE! Nkunku is picked out by Werner in the box but his shot is driven straight at Baumann! ANOTHER CHANCE! Moments later and Lookman then tries to squeeze the ball through the Hoffenheim goalkeeper's legs but he makes another fine stop.

88' - GOOD SAVE! A venomous strike on goal by Haidara is tipped over by Baumann! The Hoffenheim goalkeeper has made some brilliant saves late on here!

90+1' - OFF THE POST! Nkunku produces a piece of magic with an excellent curled strike but it smashes the woodwork! What a goal that would have been from Nkunku!

KEY STAT

