Cardboard cut-outs of fans of Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach fill their stadium on May 14, 2020 in Moenchengladbach, Germany.

Football is back, but not as we know it. James Walker-Roberts explains all that's changed as the Bundesliga returns, including new rules, socially-distanced goal celebrations, cardboard cut-out fans, and potential stumbling blocks.

Why is the Bundesliga returning?

The Bundesliga’s return ahead of every other major European league owes plenty to Germany’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Early action appears to have resulted in a low death toll and lockdown measures are now being lifted before most other countries around Europe.

Bundesliga Sancho, Kenny, Ampadu - The Brits to look out for as the Bundesliga returns 4 HOURS AGO

Bundesliga teams returned to training at the start of April and have gone from working in small groups to full contact within the last week.

Every team has been in quarantine in the lead-up to the ‘opening’ weekend, only travelling from hotels to the training ground, and players will be regularly tested for coronavirus.

You can follow five Bundesliga matches live with us across the first weekend, kicking off with Dortmund v Schalke at 14:30 on Saturday

How will it work?

When the league does resume on Saturday - starting with the hotly-anticipated Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke - things will look very different than they did in the past.

The German Football League (DFL) has presented a 51-page document with guidelines on how the league is going to resume under the new conditions.

For starters, all games will be played behind closed doors. There will be a maximum of 300 people at the stadium at any given time, with stadiums divided into three zones - interior, stands and exterior – each with a maximum capacity of around 100 people at a time.

There will be mass testing of players, coaches and backroom staff, and any that test positive will be separated from the rest of the team. Teams will arrive in several coaches to help with social distancing and hotels will be disinfected before teams arrive.

There will only be four ball boys, who will regularly disinfect their hands. Match balls will also be disinfected before and during the game. There will be no mascots, pre-match handshakes or team photos. There will also be no press conferences or interviews – these will be done virtually – and no spitting. Everyone except for active players and on-pitch referees must also wear face masks.

In reference to goal celebrations it is noted in the DFL guidelines that “contact with elbows or feet is preferred” over high-fives and hugging, which should be avoided.

There will be no goal celebrations like this Image credit: Getty Images

While the changes are plentiful, and seemingly sensible, there are overarching concerns.

“There is fear that special treatment for the Bundesliga will face a negative reaction in society and football will lose its importance, since rules have been customised for them but not for other parts of the economy,” explains Eurosport Germany’s Tom Muller.

“There are critical voices who are saying that even the though DFL and the clubs have a 51-page concept for safety and hygiene concerning the coronavirus, this won’t work in practice.”

Other measures introduced include teams being allowed up to five substitutions per match and short-term venue changes should health reasons dictate such a need.

Players will not be quarantined in hotels for the entirety of the rest of the season but it has been reported that they will not be able to meet with family and friends, or go shopping, in an effort to reduce the risk of infection.

What about the fans?

Although supporters will not attend any of the remaining nine rounds of fixtures, they could be involved in a variety of ways.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s stadium will have stands filled with cardboard cut-outs of fans, each of which has been purchased for 19 euros. More than 12,000 have been ordered so far.

These 'fans' will be inside the stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Teams may also utilise an app called Myapplause, which could allow supporters to send virtual reactions, such as clapping or cheering, which would then be played out over the stadium tannoy.

When there is no noise, the voices of the players and coaching teams will be heard louder than ever before - something which RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is aware of.

“I will try to behave in a socially acceptable way in the box,” he said this week. “And things I usually say maybe say them in a lower voice or even not at all.”

Julian Nagelsmann is planning to keep his voice down Image credit: Getty Images

While fans have been told to stay at home, there is a fear that some will come together to watch games. In a bid to prevent this there will be police on patrol outside stadiums.

Another concern is that this is all being done too soon.

Fortuna Dusseldorf ultras have criticised the decision to bring football back while the world continues to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Professional clubs have manoeuvred themselves into a dependency on TV revenues. But this is not our crisis, this is the crisis of professional football… The resumption of the season is not about the best tactics, the best line-up, or about winning, but about attention so that TV revenue pours in.

Fan group Unsere Kurve has warned that football is trying to “exist in an alternative reality”.

What happens if a player tests positive?

This appears to be the most serious challenge ahead.

Should a player, or manager or coach, test positive for coronavirus then they would have to go into quarantine.

In a sporting context that would mean missing training and potentially games. If an entire squad were put into quarantine - as happened with second-tier Dynamo Dresden - then it could mean missing fixtures.

Would those games be forfeited? Or would they be re-arranged? If they are re-arranged and then unable to be played again, what happens then?

These are questions that appear unanswered for now, but may soon have to be tackled.

Bundesliga Philippe Coutinho - Should he stay or should he go? 10 HOURS AGO