Bundesliga, Schwarzwald-Stadion - Freiburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Havertz, 54)

Kai Havertz's 35th Bundesliga goal fires Bayer Leverkusen past Freiburg in a relatively uneventful 1-0 victory on Friday evening.

Both sides missed good opportunities to take the lead just before the break as Havertz scuffed a shot moments before Lucas Höler dragged his effort wide when through on goal at the other end.

Beyond those chances it was a first half to make you question how much you had really missed football, with little of note happening, but Havertz and Leon Bailey made something out of nothing in the 54th minute and that ultimately proved the difference.

Bailey poked the ball through to the 20-year-old to tuck away his fifth goal in four games since the restart, squeezing the ball through the goalkeeper's legs from a tight angle.

Nils Petersen had a good opportunity to salvage a point for the hosts late on, but his tame effort following a swift counter-attack was saved.

The result sees Leverkusen climb up into third while Freiburg remain in eighth.

TALKING POINT

Quiet Havertz makes his mark again. Havertz was not at his most flashy tonight. The service was underwhelming, he was marked tightly and the script looked set for a frustrating evening when he squandered Leverkusen’s only real chance of the first half. However, he took the next one that came his way, improved his scoring statistics and added to his growing legend. Fingers crossed the injury before he went off was nothing serious.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen). The most senior of Leverkusen’s attacking trio at 22, Bailey was the source of most of their chances. Much of what he attempted didn’t come off - and he seemed reluctant to shoot in the first half - but he kept coming and it was a smart pass of his which set up the goal. Things happened when he was on the ball, which is more than can be said for most of the other players on the pitch.

KEY MOMENTS

40’ - CHANCE! Leverkusen build some pressure, again down the left through Bailey, but Havertz scuffs his shot after the Jamaican cuts the ball back.

43’ - MISS! What a chance - and what a bad miss! From nothing, Höler beats the offside trap and is one-on-one with an onrushing Hradecky. He tries to curl the ball into the far corner but never gets enough bend on it and the ball rolls wide.

54’ - GOAL! Freiburg 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Havertz). It's that man again! Bailey slips the ball to Havertz and - under pressure from a tight angle - the 20-year-old pokes the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to give Leverkusen the lead!

88’ - CHANCE! Somehow, Leverkusen get caught on the counter-attack, Gunter is played in down the left and squares the ball to an unmarked Pedersen on the penalty spot. Pedersen takes it on first time but doesn't get enough power in the shot, allowing Hradecky to save.

PLAYER RATINGS

Freiburg: Schwolow 6, Kubler 6, Koch 6, Lienhart 6, Heintz 6, Gunter 7, Sallai 5, Hofler 5, Höler 5, Petersen 5, Grifo 6. Subs: Schmid 6, Gulde 5, Kwon 5, Waldschmidt 5, Frantz 5

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky 6, Tah 6, Bender 6, Dragovic 6, Amiri 7, Baumgartlinger 6, Aranguiz 7, Sinkgraven 6, Wirtz 5, Havertz 7, Bailey 7. Subs: Alario 5, Diaby 6, Tapsoba 6, Paulinho 6.

KEY STATS

It’s now five goals in four games since the restart for Havertz.

Havertz now has 35 Bundesliga goals in 115 appearances.

Havertz is the first player to reach 35 Bundesliga goals before the age of 21.

Freiburg are winless in their last six games against Leverkusen, scoring just once.

This is Leverkusen’s first league win away at Freiburg since 2011, when Michael Ballack scored their winner.

