The England player returned late from international duty, and Favre is prepared to drop him despite his three goals and six appearances this season.

According to a report from German media organistion, Favre has chosen to punish Sancho because he has been late for team duties before.

This is not the first time he has been dropped, having been relegated to the under-23 squad by previous manager Peter Stoger for repeatedly turning up late to training.

Now current boss Favre made it clear that Sancho has plenty of room for improvement in his attitude.

Jadon Sancho von Borussia Dortmund | BundesligaGetty Images

Favre said the 19-year-old winger 'still has a lot to learn'.

'The expectations of Jadon are enormous, but that is dangerous. Jadon is a great player, no discussions, but he still has a lot to learn.'

Sancho has been linked with a return to the Premier League after his excellent form in Germany following aa move from Manchester City. Last season he scored 12 times for his side as the team finished second in the league.