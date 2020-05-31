Football
Bundesliga

Sancho: hat-trick 'a bittersweet moment' amid 'fight for justice'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena on May 31, 2020 in Paderborn, German

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

Jadon Sancho acknowledged his first professional hat-trick was "bittersweet" due to the "more important things going on in the world today".

Sancho was one of three Bundesliga players on Sunday to reference last week's death of George Floyd after he was restrained by an American police officer.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Five Truths: Six-goal Dortmund not ruthless enough

3 HOURS AGO

Both he and fellow Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi removed their shirts after scoring to reveal a message saying "JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD", and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee - a homage to NFL player and human rights campaigner Colin Kaepernick - after scoring for his side in an earlier game against Union Berlin.

Sancho completed his first professional hat-trick against Paderborn as his side won 6-1, but later on Twitter the 20-year-old England international explained his feelings.

He wrote: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"

On Saturday, US athlete and Schalke 04 player Weston McKennie wore a 'Justice for George Floyd' armband to show his support.

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05

Football

'Sancho makes the Bundesliga look like an amateur league' - Reaction as Sancho hits hat-trick

4 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Sancho reveals George Floyd message against Paderborn

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaBorussia DortmundSC PaderbornMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

La Liga announces fixtures as season re-start looms large

AN HOUR AGO
Championship

English Championship sets June 20 restart date

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Hat-trick hero Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern Munich go 10 points clear with Fortuna Dusseldorf thrashing

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Hansi Flick after Dusseldorf drubbing: They should have made our lives difficult

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Europa League

Celtic dumped out of Europa League by Zenit St Petersburg

22/02/2018 AT 21:10
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Arsenal name their price for Sanchez

09/07/2017 AT 05:13
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSancho reveals George Floyd message against Paderborn