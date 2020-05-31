Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena on May 31, 2020 in Paderborn, German

Jadon Sancho acknowledged his first professional hat-trick was "bittersweet" due to the "more important things going on in the world today".

Sancho was one of three Bundesliga players on Sunday to reference last week's death of George Floyd after he was restrained by an American police officer.

Both he and fellow Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi removed their shirts after scoring to reveal a message saying "JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD", and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee - a homage to NFL player and human rights campaigner Colin Kaepernick - after scoring for his side in an earlier game against Union Berlin.

Sancho completed his first professional hat-trick against Paderborn as his side won 6-1, but later on Twitter the 20-year-old England international explained his feelings.

He wrote: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"

On Saturday, US athlete and Schalke 04 player Weston McKennie wore a 'Justice for George Floyd' armband to show his support.

