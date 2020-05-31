Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena on May 31, 2020 in Paderborn, German

Bundesliga, Benteler-Arena - SC Paderborn 1 (Hünemeier 72 (p.)) Borussia Dortmund 6 (Hazard 54, Sancho 57', 74', 90, Hakimi 85, Schmelzer 89)

Jadon Sancho revealed a 'Justice for George Floyd' message as he marked his first start since the resumption of the Bundesliga with a stunning second-half hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 victory at rock-bottom Paderborn.

The England international followed up Thorgan Hazard's simple 54th minute opener with his own tap-in three minutes later, and was quick to remove his shirt and show solidarity with those protesting against racism in the USA.

The 20-year-old then restored the visitors' two-goal advantage with his 16th league strike of the campaign after Uwe Hünemeier's penalty had briefly reduced the arrears.

Achraf Hakimi and substitute Marcel Schmelzer rubbed salt in the hosts' wounds with late efforts before Sancho rounded off a wonderful display with his third of the evening in stoppage time.

Die Schwarzgelben were without the injured Erling Haaland and it initially showed as they lacked inspiration in attack throughout a disappointing first period. However, the visitors stepped it up markedly after the break to bounce back from their Der Klassiker defeat in style and move to within seven points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Next up, Lucien Favre's men host Hertha Berlin on Saturday while Paderborn face another tough test when they visit RB Leipzig.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams third goal of the game with team mates during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena on May 31, 2020 in Paderborn, Germany. Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Sancho's feet (and shirt) do some significant talking. Sancho was rusty in the early stages and looked like a player who had only managed 91 minutes from the bench following the stoppage caused by the Coronavirus. However, he joined his Dortmund teammates in racing through the gears in the second period, netting a treble and making a political statement in a significant 45 minutes for one of Europe's hottest prospects. He'll get plaudits for his performance on the pitch and his words of support against racism as he continues to show maturity that belie his young years.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund). Who else? Much was made of the absence of Haaland coming into this game, but Sancho eventually rose to the challenge and demonstrated why he is so important to BVB. It was his first Bundesliga treble and the scary thing is he can play better.

PLAYER RATINGS

PADERBORN: Zingerle 6, Hunemeier 6, Strodiek 6, Schonlau 6, Dragner 6, Vasiliadis 6, Holtmann 7, Collins 6, Antwi-Adjei 6, Srbeny 6, Mamba 5. Subs: Proger 5, Sabiri n/a, Michel 6, Zolinski 6, Jastrzembski n/a.

DORTMUND: Burki 7, Akanji 7, Hummels 7, Piszczek 7, Hakimi 7, Guerreiro 7, Delaney 7, Can 7, Sancho 9, Hazard 8, Brandt 7. Subs: Reyna 6, Witsel 6, Schmelzer 6, Morey n/a, Balerdi n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

54' - GOAL! Paderborn 0-1 Dortmund. Hazard gobbles up the rebound after Zingerle had parried Can's driven cross into the forward's path.

57' - GOAL! Paderborn 0-2 Dortmund. It's two! Sancho has the easy task of tapping home from close range after Brandt had put it on a plate for him.

72' - GOAL! Paderborn 1-2 Dortmund. Hünemeier rifles a clinical penalty beyond the dive of Burki after Can was penalised for hand ball.

73' - GOAL! Paderborn 1-3 Dortmund. Sancho takes Hazard's cut back from the left and arrows a superb strike into the far corner.

85' - GOAL! Paderborn 1-4 Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi seals the points with a low drive into the bottom corner.

89' - GOAL! Paderborn 1-5 Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer bundles in from close range to make it a five-star second half from Dortmund.

90+2' - GOAL! Paderborn 1-6 Dortmund. It's a hat-trick! Sancho punishes Paderborn with a sixth on the counter. Wow. What a second half showing.

KEY STATS

Dortmund have scored 80 goals this season so far - a new club record after 29 games. They are now only two goals shy of their all-time Bundesliga scoring record (82 goals in 2015-16).

Sancho took his tally to 17 Bundesliga goals this season, making him the first player since beginning of detailed data collection (2004-05) to collect 15+ goals and assists (17 goals, 16 assists) in a Bundesliga-campaign.

