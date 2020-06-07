Football
Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

Emre Can, Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Emre Can admits Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho must “grow up” following his fine for getting a haircut during lockdown.

Sancho, and team-mate Manuel Akanji were fined an unspecified amount by the German Football League (DFL) for failing to wear a face mask during a visit from a hair dresser this week.

Transfers

Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO

Sancho, 20, described the decision as an "absolute joke", but Can - who scored the only goal in Dortmund's win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday - says the forward must be "smarter".

adon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund reacts to a missed chance on goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on June 06, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany.

Image credit: Getty Images

"Jadon needs a little guidance. He's a great boy, also off the pitch. It's true that I get along very well with him," Can told Sky Germany.

He just has to be a little bit smarter about these things. Everyone needs a hairdresser. He needs to grow up. He can't afford to make mistakes like that in the future.

"We as a team are also responsible. We are not annoyed by him. We know that he has to be more disciplined in some things. But he knows that too.

"I don't think he does this on purpose to create a scandal. Maybe he doesn't realise it, maybe he trusts too many people in some things.

"He needs people to guide him. That's where the environment is very important."

The DFL said both players had broken the health guidelines that have governed Bundesliga clubs and players since the league restarted amid the COVID-19 pandemic on May 16.

In total six Dortmund players, including rising star Sancho and Akanji, got their hair cut by the visiting hairdresser who then asked some of them to take pictures with him.

"It is clear that pro players also need to get their hair cut. But that has to happen in line with the medical and hygiene concept," the DFL said in a statement.

"The fines are not against the club which is not seen as having a responsibility in this case."

Bundesliga

Dortmund's Sancho, Akanji fined for getting haircuts without face masks

YESTERDAY AT 14:31
Bundesliga

Dortmund defend players' haircuts amid tight health protocol

04/06/2020 AT 11:31
FootballBundesliga
