The England international has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this term and assisted a further 14, garnering transfer links with a return to his homeland, having left Manchester City for Germany when he was 17.

However, Watzke believes Sancho shares his vision of a bright future for Dortmund, but admitted that his future is far from certain for the time being.

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Watzke told BBC Sport.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave. It's not clear what will happen. We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents. We will discuss it."

However, Watzke did insist that Dortmund, who have been forced to sell numerous star players over the past decade, will not be tempted to cash in on Sancho for the sake of earning extra money.

"It's not a question of money," he explained. "For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

"We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon."