Bundesliga, Signal-Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich, 43)

Joshua Kimmich’s stunning chip gave Bayern Munich a potentially season-defining win over Borussia Dortmund, sending the Bavarians seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Just four points stood between the two rivals before kick off and with Dortmund winning their last six league games on the spin there was confidence that the home side could close the gap even further.

But Lucien Favre’s side, with Jadon Sancho left on the bench, failed to cause Bayern Munich any real issues, although Erling Haaland had the chance to opening the scoring within the first 30 seconds, with Jerome Boateng getting back to make a clearance off the line after Manuel Neuer was caught in no man’s land.

The decisive moment came just before the half time interval, with Kimmich spotting Roman Burki slightly off his line. That was enough for the Bayern Munich man to chip the Dortmund goalkeeper from 20 yards out, although Burki might have kept it out with a stronger wrist.

Sancho was introduced at the break and Dortmund could have had a penalty kick in the second half, with Boateng possibly guilty of using an arm to deflect a Haaland shot wide, and that was the closest they came to an equaliser. Robert Lewandowski struck the post late on as Bayern Munich took a giant step towards an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

TALKING POINT - This match exposed the difference between Dortmund and Bayern Munich

This was Borussia Dortmund’s chance to take the Bundesliga title race down to the wire. Ultimately, though, it became a demonstration of the difference between the Black and Yellows and the Bayern Munich side they had hoped to catch at the top of the table. The Bavarians possess a winning mentality that Dortmund’s young side do not yet have. That proved to be deceive in the end.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

A number of defensive figures stood out for Bayern Munich, with David Alaba and Boateng colossal for the Bavarians at the back, but Alphonso Davies was the most impressive player on the pitch for either side. The teenage Canadian’s pace was key to keeping Haaland under wraps and allowed the visitors to play a high line against a a team that, without him, might have been able to do some real damage.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund - Burki 4, Piszczek 7, Hummels 8, Akanji 5, Hakimi 5, Delaney 5, Dahoud 7, Guerreiro 5, Hazard 5, Brandt 5, Haaland 6. Subs - Gotze 5, Can 5, Sancho 4, Reyna 5.

Bayern Munich - Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Boateng 8, Alaba 8, Davies 8, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 6, Coman 6, Muller 7, Gnabry 6, Lewandowski 6. Subs - Perisic 5, Martinez 5, Hernandez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

1’ Cleared off the line! Almost the perfect start for Dortmund within the first minute, with Neuer coming off his line to make a half-clearance. Haaland nutmegged him and got the shot away, but Boateng is back on the line to clear!

19’ Another off the line! This time it’s Bayern Munich who come within inches of opening the scoring! Gnabry controlled a pass inside the box and got the shot away, but Piszczek got back to make the clearance!

43’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich: The opener! And what an opener! Kimmich spotted when nobody else did that Burki was ever so slightly off his line and the Bayern Munich man chipped a wonderful finish over the Dortmund goalkeeper from 20 yards out! The Bavarians have the lead!

45’ Sancho is on! Favre has made a double change at the start of the second half with Brandt and Delaney coming off to be replaced by Sancho and Can. Will they make the difference for the home side?

57’ BIG CHANCE! Haaland controls a pass eight yards out, Boateng slips in front of him, but the Bayern Munich defender still manages to make a block when he was on the ground. Haaland can’t believe it, but was there a hand used there? No VAR!

73’ Haaland injury? Uh oh. This could be bad news for Borussia Dortmund. Haaland just appeared to pull up off the ball. Might he have to come off? He definitely isn't moving so easily. Yeah, he’s coming off.

85’ Off the post! Inches away from being a second Bayern Munich goal and game over. Dortmund kept backing off and backing off, allowing Lewandowski to get the shot away, but he strikes the woodwork!

KEY STATS

Hansi Flick has now won 15 of the 18 games he has been Bayern Munich manager for. The only other Bayern Munich manager to match that record was Pep Guardiola.

Joshua Kimmich has scored three goals from outside the box in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other Bayern Munich player.

Manuel Neuer made his 400th Bundesliga appearance.

