FC Koln have confirmed that three of their playing and backroom staff have tested positive for coronavirus, amid fears for the Bunesliga's return this month.

The DFL has said that it intends to restart top flight-football in Germany as soon as May 9, but on Friday the German government delayed making a definitive decision over its return date.

However, those plans could be delayed after a small outbreak at the midtable club.

"1. FC Köln had the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for COVID-19," a club statement read.

"Three people tested positive, all are symptom free. After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home. 1. FC Köln will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected.

"1. FC Köln’s training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training.

"The prerequisite for this is that the relevant group of people are tested further, as stated for in the medical concept of the "Taskforce Sports Medicine/Special Game Operation" from the DFL."

