Getty Images
'Land on reality' - Thiago calls for Bundesliga season to be postponed
Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has called for the Bundesliga season to be postponed in a passionate tweet.
- Premier League, EFL and WSL suspended over coronavirus pandemic
- What can the Premier League do now?
- UEFA postpones Champions League and Europa League games
Alcantara has urged the German football bosses to stop "fooling around" and criticised the decision to hold Bundesliga matches as normal this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-year-old took to Twitter to voice his concern and frustration about slow decision-making in the face of the crisis.
"This is crazy," he tweeted.
" Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport."
Germany has opted to suspend action from Tuesday, March 17 - a decision that the Spanish midfielder feels is 'irresponsible' in forcing the players to continue to play under the current circumstances.
Thiago Alcantara and Thomas MullerGetty Images
Thiago initially quote-tweeted the confirmation from Bayern Munich that the match was going ahead before he deleted the post.
He then followed that up with a standalone tweet in which he expressed his frustration.
Matches in England, France, Italy and Spain have all been suspended with immediate effect.