Alcantara has urged the German football bosses to stop "fooling around" and criticised the decision to hold Bundesliga matches as normal this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to voice his concern and frustration about slow decision-making in the face of the crisis.

"This is crazy," he tweeted.

" Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport. "

Germany has opted to suspend action from Tuesday, March 17 - a decision that the Spanish midfielder feels is 'irresponsible' in forcing the players to continue to play under the current circumstances.

Thiago Alcantara and Thomas MullerGetty Images

Thiago initially quote-tweeted the confirmation from Bayern Munich that the match was going ahead before he deleted the post.

He then followed that up with a standalone tweet in which he expressed his frustration.

Matches in England, France, Italy and Spain have all been suspended with immediate effect.