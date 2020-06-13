Football
Bundesliga

Goretzka strikes late to put Bayern in the verge of title

Joshua Zirkzee of Muenchen celebrates his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
4 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Bundesliga, Allianz Arena: Bayern Munich 2 (Zirkzee 26', Goretzka 86') Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Pavard 37' o.g.)

Leon Goretzka struck late in the day to earn Bayern Munich a vital 2-1 victory over a determined Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, leaving Bayern on the verge of an eighth-straight Bundesliga title.

In place of the suspended Robert Lewandowski, 19-year-old Joshua Zirkzee capitalised on a woeful error from Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer to give his side the lead in the 26th minute.

Bundesliga

Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass

AN HOUR AGO

Gladbach did not let their heads drop, and were level 11 minutes later after Benjamin Pavard put through his own net when stretching to clear.

Bayern looked to be heading for a point that would give Dortmund hope in the title race, but Goretzka arrived right on cue to slot home the winner four minutes from time to put Bayern seven points clear with three games to play.

DFB-Pokal

Bayern in DFB-Pokal final after 2-1 win over Frankfurt

10/06/2020 AT 21:04
Bundesliga

The awkward conductor: Muller closes on assist record as renaissance continues

06/06/2020 AT 16:04
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaFC Bayern MunichBorussia M’gladbach
