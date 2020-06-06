Pierre Kunde Malong of 1. FSV Mainz 05 is joined by Robin Quaison as he knees down to celebrate after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Commerzbank-Arena on June 06, 2020 in Frank

Mainz 05 boosted their survival hopes as they won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt to move three points above the Bundesliga relegation playoff spot with four games left in the season.

The visitors went ahead two minutes before half-time thanks to Moussa Niakhate's first goal of the season, and Eintracht, who are unlikely now to qualify for Europe, rarely threatened.

The hosts, who have now won only once in their last six games, upped the tempo after the break but still failed to register a shot on target in the entire game.

Pierre Kunde’s solo run after winning possession in midfield finished off the game in the 77th minute and gave Mainz a crucial victory in their battle to stay up.

A goal in each half by Rouwen Hennings gave Fortuna Dusseldorf a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Hoffenheim, but Uwe Rosler's side, who are third from bottom, will see it as two points dropped rather than one gained.

Hoffenheim got off to the worst possible start when striker Hennings headed the hosts into the lead in the fifth minute, shortly before visiting captain Benjamin Huebner was shown a straight red card for an altercation at a corner.

Munas Dabbur equalised in the 16th minute, while Hennings had a second headed goal ruled out two minutes later after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted a foul in the build-up.

Steven Zuber put Hoffenheim ahead around the hour mark, but Hennings netted a penalty to secure the draw and leave his side third from bottom on 28 points, three behind Mainz.

