Football
Bundesliga

Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Mario Götze von Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mario Gotze will leave the club for a second time at the end of the current season.

The Germany international, who scored his country's winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, came through the ranks at BVB but left controversially in 2013 to join arch rivals Bayern Munich.

However, his time in Bavaria was not successful and he returned to Dortmund in 2016 on a four-year contract, helping them to the DFB-Pokal in 2017.

And he will now move on for a second time after the expiry of his contract, according to sporting director Michael Zorc, who reserved praise for the 27-year-old.

"We will part ways with Mario Gotze this summer," he said prior to his side's match against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Play Icon
WATCH

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26

"It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man. He is a very good player who comes from our own youth system.

"But it is also in his spirit that he is looking for a new job. Maybe abroad."

Clubs as varied as Liverpool, Hertha Berlin and LA Galaxy have been linked with Gotze's signature in recent months.

