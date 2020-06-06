Borussia Dortmund showed a strong message in support of racial equality before their game against Hertha Berlin while Bayern Munich wore Black Lives Matter armbands against Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund players, including Jadon Sancho, showed their solidarity with protests raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd by warming up in tops with messages such as 'no justice, no peace' and 'united together'.

Sancho was one of the first players to display his support for the cause when he revealed a 'Justice for George Floyd' message after scoring against Paderborn last weekend.

With protests still continuing in the USA and elsewhere, Bayern players and staff wore t-shirts displaying the Black Lives Matter hashtag and the slogan of the club's official "Reds Against Racism" campaign.

Alphonso Davies und Jérôme Boateng vom FC Bayern München Image credit: Imago

Bayern players and staff wore shirts with a message reading 'Red against racism #blacklivesmatter' Image credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Mainz's Pierre Kunde took a knee after scoring in a 2-0 win against Frankfurt.

Mainz's Pierre Kunde kneels after scoring against Frankfurt. Image credit: Getty Images

