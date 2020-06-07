Bundesliga, WWK Arena - Augsburg 1 (Max 88') Cologne 1 (Modeste 85')

Philipp Max scored his eighth goal of the season to rescue a point for Augsburg at home to Cologne and cancel out Anthony Modeste's late strike.

Heiko Herrlich's side came into the match on the back of a concerning run of just two wins in their last 12 and only four points above the relegation play-off. The hosts dominated the first-half, however, and should have been out of sight before the interval only to find Cologne shot-stopper Timo Horn - on his 150th league appearance for the club - in inspired form.

Horn saved Florian Niederlechne's penalty, making amends after fouling Noel Sarenren Bazee in a first-half dominated by the hosts. Augsburg continued to pepper the visitors' goal, registering a total of 11 first-half shots, but couldn't find a way past Horn, with Niederlechne also seeing his point-blank volley saved by the Cologne shot-stopper.

The visitors were much improved in the second-half and with Augsburg tiring, Modeste fired in what Cologne thought would be an 85th-minute winner with a lovely volley on the edge of the box.

Augsburg refused to be beaten, however, and only three minutes later the hosts finally found the net, with Max rifling home at the far post from fellow full-back Raphael Framberger's cross.

The draw lifts Augsburg back up to 13th and only five points above 16th-placed Dusseldorf, while Cologne are three points better off in 12th.

TALKING POINT - Max emphasises his importance

Having watched his offensive team mates spurn numerous opportunities, the left-back took matters into his own hands with a goal that could prove the difference between survival and relegation. Remarkably, it was his eighth goal of the season and with five assists also to his name, Max has proven to be an invaluable player for Augsburg this season. He has had problems with injuries recently, but Herrlich will be hoping and praying he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Timo Horn (Cologne)

Conceded a needless penalty but more than made amends in an all-action performance, saving the spot-kick and proving almost unbeatable.

PLAYER RATINGS

Augsburg: Luthe 6; Framberger 7, Jedvaj 6, Uduokhai 6, Max 8; Khedira 6, Gruezo 6; Richter 6, Sarenren Bazee 8, Vargas 6; Niederlechner 5.. subs: Finnbogason 5, Lowen 5.

Cologne: Horn 9; Ehizibue 6, Leistner 6, Czichos 7, Schmitz 4; Skhiri 5, Hector 6; Kainz 7, Uth 6; Jakobs 6, Cordoba 6.. subs: Hoger 6, Rexhbecaj 5, Modeste 7, Katterbach 6.

KEY MOMENTS

26' - PENALTY TO AUGSBURG! Horn races off his line and brings down Sarenren-Bazee, who was going nowhere! The referee has no choice other than to point to the spot. A moment of madness from Cologne's shot stopper.

27' - HORN SAVES IT! The Cologne goalkeeper makes amends, diving the right way to push Niederlechner's penalty over the bar! A remarkable save!

35' - Great chance! A long ball from defence is deflected into the path of Niederlechner, who is too quick for the Cologne back-line. He strikes it powerfully but the on-rushing Horn makes himself big and saves with his right foot.

85' - GOAL! Augsburg 0-1 Cologne (Modeste): The super-sub Modeste puts the visitors ahead with what must be the winning goal! He's left unmarked on the edge of the penalty area to fire a volley into the bottom corner!

88' - GOAL! Augsburg 1-1 Cologne (Max): What an important goal this could prove to be! Max scores his eighth goal of the season from left-back, rifling home at the far post after a great cross from Framberger!

