Timo Werner

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has denied that Chelsea have already sealed a move for Timo Werner.

The striker is reportedly on the verge of signing a five-year deal with the Premier League side, having previously been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

Transfers

Icardi wants PSG stay; Inter chief provides updates on Werner, Sanchez and Young

29/05/2020 AT 12:28

However, speaking ahead of Leipzig’s Bundesliga match against Paderborn, Mintzlaff said that Werner’s £54m release clause has not yet been met.

“So far, Timo Werner has not drawn the clause, nor has a club sent a transfer contract,” he told Sky Germany.

  • Werner to Chelsea - A steal or a bit of a gamble?

“We haven’t had an exchange yet, so we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is an RB Leipzig player.

“It was important for us that we extended his contract, which we did last summer, because of course it is important for our young club that no player moves free of charge.

“Of course, there was this release clause that we put in the contract to give him the opportunity to take the next step. Now Timo Werner is sitting in the driver's seat, no longer us.”

If Werner’s move to Chelsea is finalised soon then there is a chance he could leave Leipzig before they play in the delayed Champions League quarter-finals, which are scheduled for August.

Mintzlaff says that remains up in the air, but Werner should certainly finish the Bundesliga season with Leipzig.

“If Timo Werner should change clubs, then we are sure that with the new, buying club we will first find the clause for him to end the Bundesliga season, whenever that is.

“We can only discuss when we know when the Champions League is going to take place. It won't be decided until mid-June.”

Premier League

Olivier Giroud - the forgotten man turned 'go-to-guy'

07/05/2020 AT 13:01
Champions League

How April's Champions League quarter-finals would have definitely played out

07/04/2020 AT 13:07
