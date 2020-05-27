RB Leipzig’s faint Bundesliga title hopes were dealt a blow as they had a man sent off in a 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

The game was billed as a matchup between the in-form forwards Timo Werner and birthday boy Matheus Cunha, who moved from Leipzig in January, but ironically they were the quietest attacking players for most of the game.

Hertha started brightly and took the lead from a corner with Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic guiding the ball into the net.

The visitors were then dealt an injury blow with Marvin Platternhardt forced off with a head injury, one of a string of incidents where the physio was required.

Julian Nagelsmann's men often lacked width but eventually found their rhythm and equalised through Christopher Nkunku's 16th assist of the season as Lukas Klostermann headed in from a corner.

The second half was a tamer affair in comparison and Leipzig's hopes of victory appeared to have been dashed when Marcel Halstenberg was shown a second yellow card for tripping Cunha.

But Bruno Labbadia, the Berlin club's fourth coach of the season, saw his side fall behind courtesy of a blunder from keeper Rune Jarstein, who fumbled Patrick Schick's shot.

Leipzig appeared comfortable with 10 men but conceded a late penalty with substitute Ademola Lookman tripping Cunha. Krzysztof Piatek stepped up to convert the spot kick to salvage a point.

The result means Leipzig remain in third place, two points behind second-placed Dortmund, while the Berlin side climb to 10th.

TALKING POINT

Leipzig drop points at home again.

For the fourth time in five league games, the Red Bulls fail to win at home. They were too compact in midfield and lacked width until the introduction of Ademola Lookman.

With Dortmund losing to Bayern Munich on Tuesday it was a chance for Nagelsmann's side to revive their title hopes but they got off to another bad start, falling behind to an early goal. They rallied with 10 men but with Werner having an off day, they were unable to hold on for victory.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig): Another solid performance from the centre back. Kept Cunha quiet for the most part including a spectacular acrobatic clearance. And he scored in the first half with a well-timed header.

PLAYER RATINGS

RB LEIPZIG: Gulacsi 5, Upamecano 5, Sabitzer 7, Klostermann 8, Nkunku 8, Halstenberg n/a, Olmo 4, Laimer 5, Adams 6, Schick 7, Werner 5. Subs: Lookman 7, Angelino 5, Orban n/a, Wolf n/a.

HERTHA BERLIN: Jarstein 4, Pekarik 6, Skjebred 5, Darida 7, Grujic 7, Ibisevic 6, Boyata 6, Platternhardt n/a, Torunarigha 6, Cunha 6, Lukebakio 7. Subs: Mittelstadt 6, Piatek 5, Dilrosun 5, Ngankam n/a, Maier n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

9' - GOAL FOR HERTHA! Lukebakio's cross is headed behind for a corner. And from the set piece, Grujic guides it into the net, he was unmarked!

24' -GOAL FOR LEIPZIG! The hosts counter and Adams' cross is blocked for a corner. The delivery from Nkunku is a good one and Klostermann heads it into the bottom corner.

63' - RED CARD! Halstenberg is shown a second yellow for tripping Cunha.

68' - LEIPZIG SCORE! From Lookman's pass, Schick's low effort from the edge of the box is fumbled by the keeper and rolls into the net. Its a howler!

81' - PENALTY TO HERTHA! Lookman is penalised for tripping Cunha, who was on another twisting run. Piatek steps up and scores!

KEY STATS

Leipzig have been held to six draws at home this season.

Since the Bundesliga has restarted, no other club has scored as many goals as Hertha.

