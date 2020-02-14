Getty Images
Red-hot Sancho, Haaland score again as Dortmund smash Frankfurt
Jadon Sancho scored his 13th Bundesliga goal of the season and Erling Haaland was on target once again as Borussia Dortmund moved second in the table with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Lukasz Piszczek opened the scoring after 33 minutes, before Sancho's remarkable season continued when he was left in acres of space on the left wing on 50 minutes, dancing inside a defender before burying his shot.
Haaland then scored his ninth goal in six matches following his January move from Red Bull Salzburg - and Raphael Guerreiro added a fourth - as Dortmund re-stated their title credentials with a victory which leaves them one point off Bayern Munich having played a game more than their rivals.
RB Leipzig are level with Dortmund on 42 points, but have a game in hand.
