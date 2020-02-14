Lukasz Piszczek opened the scoring after 33 minutes, before Sancho's remarkable season continued when he was left in acres of space on the left wing on 50 minutes, dancing inside a defender before burying his shot.

Haaland then scored his ninth goal in six matches following his January move from Red Bull Salzburg - and Raphael Guerreiro added a fourth - as Dortmund re-stated their title credentials with a victory which leaves them one point off Bayern Munich having played a game more than their rivals.

Video - Neymar praises 'special player' Sancho ahead of Champions League showdown 00:58

RB Leipzig are level with Dortmund on 42 points, but have a game in hand.

