The Bavarians, who enjoyed a fine start and had early chances with Thomas Mueller and Thiago Alcantara, have only themselves to blame for failing to kill off the game early.

Last season's league top scorer Lewandowski opened his account in the 24th minute, sliding in to complete a move he started himself, and become the first player to score on five consecutive season opening games.

But the visitors stunned the home crowd with two goals in three minutes.

First a deflected shot from Dodi Lukebakio, who had scored a hat-trick in Munich while playing for Fortuna Duesseldorf last season, wrongfooted keeper Manuel Neuer in the 36th minute.

Marko Grujic then completed a stunning turnaround in the 39th when he won an aerial challenge against Benjamin Pavard and charged through to beat Neuer.

Lewandowski's penalty on the hour rescued a point for the hosts who pressed for a winner but failed to break through the populous Hertha defence again.

Robert Lewandowski rescued his side from defeatGetty Images

"We did not play badly. We had a lot of chances and then comes that first Hertha goal which was lucky," Lewandowski told reporters.

"We were still a bit shocked from the first goal. We lost some pace and maybe our last pass was not as accurate but we played a good game overall."

Lewandowski can now count on some reinforcements with Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho set to move to the German champions on loan from Barcelona, according to both clubs.

Borussia Dortmund, their main title rivals this season, play Augsburg on Saturday.