Robert Lewandowski maintained his extraordinary record of scoring in every league and Champions League game this season, scoring twice as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

The master marksmen has now scored an incredible 23 goals for Bayern this season, with 16 of those coming in the Bundesliga - but in truth Dortmund made it easy for him on a night when they were desperately disappointing.

Video - 'Wenger accuses Bayern of lying!' - Euro Papers 01:40

Bayern came into this fixture fresh from having fired coach Niko Kovac after they self-destructed in Frankfurt last weekend, losing 5-1. Under the watch of interim coach Hansi Flick, who also oversaw the 2-0 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League this week, Bayern were back to something like their best.

Lewandowski was sharp, Serge Gnabry bright, Kingsley Coman lively and Alphonso Davies impressive as he stood up to the challenge of facing fellow 19-year-old Jadon Sancho. But it was a challenge that lasted only 36 minutes, as Sancho hobbled off, clearly unfit after sustaining an injury in the victory over Inter Milan in the week. That left Dortmund blunted in attack, with Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer only considered fit enough for the bench.

Video - Lewandowski to finally leave Bayern in January - Euro Papers 01:50

Dortmund threw on Reus and Alcacer in the hope of pulling one back, but predictably it went the other way, and even more predictable was the goalscorer. Lewandowski’s own flick-on reached Thomas Müller, who picked out the Pole with a lofted pass, and the world’s best striker did the rest.

While Manuel Neuer did all he could to warm his palms, chances came and went for Bayern on a night when they could have won by six or seven. They had to settle for four though, and Dortmund’s misery was complete 11 minutes from time when former Bayern defender Mats Hummels turned the ball into his own net while attempting to cut out Ivan Perisic’s low cross.

The result sends Bayern third, level on points with RB Leipzig, just behind Borussia Monchengladbach heading into the international break.