Hertha Berlin have suspended Salomon Kalou from training and matches “with immediate effect” after the forward posted a video of himself ignoring social distancing guidelines.

The former Chelsea striker was shaking hands with team-mates and interrupting a medical test in the video, which has since been deleted.

In Hertha’s statement, Kalou apologised, saying: “I’m sorry if I gave the impression that I’m not taking coronavirus seriously. I want to apologise for this.

The reality is the exact opposite, because I’m really worried about the people of Africa, because health systems aren’t as good there as they are in Germany. I didn’t really think it through, and was excited that my tests came back negative.

“I would also like to apologise to all those, who appeared in the video, who didn’t know that I was broadcasting live and whom I didn’t want to bring into this situation.”

Salomon Kalou has since deleted the video Image credit: Getty Images

Kalou's suspension comes after 10 people tested positive for coronavirus in more than 1,700 tests carried out by the Germany Football League (DFL) at its 36 clubs ahead a planned resumption of full training.

The DFL, which tested players and coaching staff at the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga teams, did not identify those who had tested positive or their clubs and said the cases had been reported to health authorities.

The German league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government is expected to decide on Wednesday on a potential resumption.

Hertha’s statement in full

With his video, Salomon Kalou gave the impression that Hertha BSC’s players are not taking the required social distancing and hygiene guidelines of health services seriously. Hertha BCS would like to clarify that these were the actions of one individual player. The fact that other team members did not draw his attention to this transgression, and instead returned the greeting with a handshake, makes it clear that rules on social distancing must be enforced with even greater intensity.

Hertha BSC’s players remain split into four groups of eight during training sessions. These groups follow a precise plan while moving around, in complete compliance with social distancing guidelines. In addition, players are being repeatedly informed on said health guidelines. Salomon Kalou was tempted by his negative test results to greet the other players in the dressing room, sometimes with a handshake, contrary to the clear announcements made by health authorities.

With his “Corona Song”, Kalou gave the impression that he is not aware of the extent of the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, Salomon Kalou, who does much charity work in his home country of Ivory Coast, would like to make the following statement; “I’m sorry if I gave the impression that I’m not taking coronavirus seriously. I want to apologise for this. The reality is the exact opposite, because I’m really worried about the people of Africa, because health systems aren’t as good there as they are in Germany. I didn’t really think it through, and was excited that my tests came back negative. I would also like to apologise to all those, who appeared in the video, who didn’t know that I was broadcasting live and whom I didn’t want to bring into this situation.”

With this video taken inside the team’s dressing room, Kalou broke clear internal rules and display a behaviour, which is neither appropriate for this current situation, nor reflective of the code of conduct of Hertha BSC. The club has therefore made the decision to suspend the player in question from training and matches with immediate effect.

The discussion on partially waiving the salaries of the Hertha BSC’s professional players was caused by incorrect calculations. These have since been corrected. These measures were openly discussed in coordination with everyone, and supported by all of the players. There was no internal criticism. On the contrary, everybody welcomed these measures.

Michael Preetz: “With his video, Salomon Kalou has not only done a great deal of damage to Hertha BSC, but also created the impression that individual players are not taking the issue of coronavirus seriously, in a time of great discussion on the resumption of football and the role of the professional game. I would like to emphasise that we continue to notify all those involved of guidelines on hygiene and social distancing, and make them aware of consequent compliance. We’re clearly following the requirements of the health authorities responsible for us, as well as the recommendations of the RKI. Hertha BSC deeply regret the behaviour of Salomon Kalou. Especially since he is a player as decorated as he is experienced. However, the extent of this misconduct requires consistent action.”

