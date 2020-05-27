Football
Bundesliga

Schalke lose again as Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim claim victories

Fortuna Dusseldorf head coach Uwe Rosler celebrates victory over Schalke

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Fortuna Dusseldorf boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga after coming from behind to beat Schalke 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

The result left Fortuna in 16th place - the relegation playoff spot - on 27 points from 28 games, one behind Mainz, while Schalke are still ninth on 37 points after their third straight defeat since the restart.

After a dull first half, the contest sprung to life when Weston McKennie fired Schalke into a 53rd-minute lead with a diving header from a superb Bastian Oczipka cross.

Rouwen Hennings nodded in a 63rd-minute equaliser which stood after a quick VAR check and Kenan Karaman completed Fortuna's comeback with another close-range header thanks to more sloppy defending by the visitors.

Hoffenheim snapped a seven-game winless run in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 3-1 victory over visitors Cologne as both teams ended the game with 10 men and the hosts moved back into European contention.

The win lifted Hoffenheim into seventh place on 39 points with six games left in the season which restarted 11 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All matches are played without spectators to minimise the risk of infection.

Christoph Baumgartner scored early in each half to give Hoffenheim a two-goal lead with Cologne a man down after Sebastiaan Bornauw was sent off with a red card for a violent challenge in the 26th minute.

Steven Zuber added a third in the 48th but the numerical balance was restored when Benjamin Huebner got his marching orders following a second booking for a clumsy foul on Cologne's Dominick Drexler two minutes later.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Florian Kainz's deflected shot on the hour and could have scored again but Mark Uth's penalty was saved by Oliver Baumann.

Marcus Ingvartsen netted a well-taken free kick to earn 10-man Union Berlin a battling 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Mainz.

Danish forward Ingvartsen equalised after Bote Baku had scored the opener for the visitors, who were thumped 5-0 by RB Leipzig at the weekend, but looked the most likely to take all three points against a Union side who halted a run of four straight defeats.

Mainz are now a point above the relegation playoff place with 28 from as many games, while Union are three points above them in 13th.

The home side had midfielder Robert Andrich sent off for a second bookable offence before half-time.

Augsburg and bottom club Paderborn played out a 0-0 draw in their relegation clash, despite a string of good chances for both sides.

