Football
Bundesliga

Ten-man Frankfurt claim big win away at Wolfsburg

Frankfurt jubelt in Wolfsburg

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Eintracht Frankfurt claimed a dramatic 2-1 win away at Wolfsburg to boost their chances of Bundesliga survival.

Adi Hutter's side began the day just two points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot after recording one draw and three losses since the Bundesliga's resumption.

However, they shocked Europa League-chasing Wolfsburg, with Andre Silva opening the scoring from the spot just before the half-hour mark. Kevin Mbabu's equaliser appeared to have secured a draw for the Volkswagen Arena hosts, but Daichi Kamada's winner five minutes from time secured the victory, which Frankfurt held on to despite Lucas Torro's stoppage-time red card.

Bundesliga

Bayern down Frankfurt to restore lead ahead of title showdown with Dortmund

23/05/2020 AT 17:22
  • Bittencourt beauty gives life to Bremen and keeps pressure on Wagner

Mainz will be looking over their shoulders after losing 1-0 at home to Hoffenheim, with Ihlas Bebou scoring just five minutes after coming off the bench as a first-half substitute.

Achim Beierlorzer's side now just sit one point ahead of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who face a tough clash against Bayern Munich later on Saturday.

Play Icon
WATCH

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24

A running theme of the 'ghost games' has been away teams coming away with victories, but Hertha Berlin bucked that trend with a 2-0 home triumph over Augsburg.

Javairo Dilrosun broke the deadlock halfway through the first half, with substitute Krzysztof Piatek making the points safe in second-half stoppage time.

Bundesliga

Width shows the path for Dortmund ahead of Bayern clash

23/05/2020 AT 15:11
Bundesliga

Guerreiro and Hakimi help Dortmund keep up title charge

23/05/2020 AT 14:43
