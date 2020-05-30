Eintracht Frankfurt claimed a dramatic 2-1 win away at Wolfsburg to boost their chances of Bundesliga survival.

Adi Hutter's side began the day just two points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot after recording one draw and three losses since the Bundesliga's resumption.

However, they shocked Europa League-chasing Wolfsburg, with Andre Silva opening the scoring from the spot just before the half-hour mark. Kevin Mbabu's equaliser appeared to have secured a draw for the Volkswagen Arena hosts, but Daichi Kamada's winner five minutes from time secured the victory, which Frankfurt held on to despite Lucas Torro's stoppage-time red card.

Mainz will be looking over their shoulders after losing 1-0 at home to Hoffenheim, with Ihlas Bebou scoring just five minutes after coming off the bench as a first-half substitute.

Achim Beierlorzer's side now just sit one point ahead of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who face a tough clash against Bayern Munich later on Saturday.

A running theme of the 'ghost games' has been away teams coming away with victories, but Hertha Berlin bucked that trend with a 2-0 home triumph over Augsburg.

Javairo Dilrosun broke the deadlock halfway through the first half, with substitute Krzysztof Piatek making the points safe in second-half stoppage time.

