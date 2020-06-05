Schwarzwald-Stadion, Bundesliga - SC Freiburg 1 (Petersen 59') Borussia Monchengladbach 0

Substitute Nils Petersen headed the winner as Freiburg dented 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with a narrow 1-0 win on Friday evening.

Bundesliga Marcus Thuram makes statement as Gladbach put four past Union Berlin 31/05/2020 AT 14:21

After Gladbach missed a host of good chances in the first half, Petersen scored just 67 seconds after coming off the bench to give his side the lead just before the hour mark.

The visitors’ cause was made all the more difficult after Alassane Plea was sent off for two bookable offences in the 68th minute, with Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl also sent to the stands for something he said to the referee.

Freiburg had chances to make the win more comfortable, but held on nonetheless for a first win since the return of the Bundesliga, with Gladbach still fourth on goal difference, having played a game more than Bayer Leverkusen, in action on Saturday against leaders Bayern Munich.

Alassane Plea was dismissed in the second half Image credit: Getty Images

Gladbach played much the better football in the first half, with in-form Marcus Thuram and Plea linking up well, but a mixture of poor finishing and some fine goalkeeping kept them at bay. On the break, Freiburg had some openings of their own, with Luca Waldschmidt blazing over the best of them.

Patrick Herrmann did have the ball in the net, but was was adjudged to be offside. The question was, whether he actually needed to touch the ball at all.

After the break, Petersen was thrown on to give Freiburg an addition option, and the super-sub pounced again, heading home from a free-kick to give his side the lead.

Gladbach were punished having been the better of the sides for much of the encounter, but Plea's second yellow for a careless lunge effectively ended Gladbach's hopes of a comeback, as the home side celebrated a much-needed three points.

TALKING POINT

Opportunity missed for Gladbach. This was a familiar tale for Gladbach. Lots of nice football, but the end product was lacking. They have impressed since the Bundesliga's return, but they have just two wins from five for their efforts. Some of their passing was very slick indeed, but dinked finishes and poor choices at the last were their undoing. Will they rue such profligacy come the end of the season?

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nils Petersen. He only played half an hour, but Petersen completely changed the game in his side's favour. His header for the winner was well-timed, but some of his other forward-play was intelligent and precise. Lucas Holer really should take note.

PLAYER RATINGS

Freiburg: Schwolow 7, Leinhart 6, Holer 5, Waldschmidt 6, Kubler 6, Sallai 6, Heintz 6, Koch 7, Hofler 7, Gunter 7, Grifo 7... Subs: Schmid 6, Frantz 6, Peterson 7, Haberer 6, Kwon N/A.

Gladbach: Sommer 7, Herrmann 6, Ginter 6, Hofmann 6, Elvedi 6, Lainer 6, Stindl 7, Neuhaus 6, Bensebaini 6, Plea 4, Thuram 6... Subs: Raffael 6, Traore 6, Wendt 6, Benes 6.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - CHANCE! What an opportunity for the home side. Ball is fed across into the middle, misses several defenders, it falls to Luca Waldschmidt, on the penalty spot, but he fires well over with his first-time effort.

26’ - NO GOAL! Patrick Herrmann is clean through after picking up Thuram's pass, Schwolow makes the save, Neuhaus fires for goal from the rebound, Hermann touches the ball into the net, but the linesman's flag is raised. Did he even need to touch that?

38’ - CHANCE! Superb interplay from Gladbach again, Stindl heads into the path of Neuhaus, but he elects to chip the ball over the onrushing Schwolow, and lofts wide.

45+1’ - SAVE! Another fine move from Freiburg as Lucas Holer bursts through the middle, powerfully drills for goal, but Sommer beats it away.

59’ - GGGGOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Freiburg 1-0 Gladbach. What about that for an impact as Petersen heads home minutes after coming on! The substitute, who has previous for coming off the bench to score, meets a free-kick perfectly before guiding the ball into the net. Undeserved but Freiburg will take it!

68’ - RED CARD! It is a body blow for the visitors as Plea is dismissed for his second yellow card. Such a key player for Gladbach.

70’ - SPORTING DIRECTOR SENT TO THE STANDS! All kicking off here, as Gladbach's sporting director. Max Eberl is sent to the stands for something he said.

85’ - SAVE! Super, super save from Sommer. Great play from Petersen to pick out Holer, who heads down, towards the bottom corner, but Sommer sticks out a leg to block.

KEY STAT

Nils Petersen has the same amount of goals off the bench in his career as Lionel Messi (24).

Play Icon WATCH Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop 00:01:21

Bundesliga In-form Havertz scores again to fire Leverkusen past Freiburg 29/05/2020 AT 19:25