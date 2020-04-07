Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern, and executive board member Oliver Kahn posed more than two metres either side of Muller on Tuesday - respecting advice for individuals to reduce social interaction in order to minimise the risk of transmitting Covid-19.

"Both sides signed with a really good feeling. I'm sure that once we’re playing again, we’ll continue to be very successful," said 30-year-old Muller, who has been with Bayern since he was 10.

"That spurs me on. For me, the number one priority was to extend at FC Bayern - and the club felt the same way.

" I've been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other. This club is not just any old employer for me. It’s my passion. I’m happy that I’ll be here for two extra years, and I’ll give everything on and off the pitch. "

Salihamidzic added: "I’m happy that we’ve reached agreement with Thomas. Thomas is a special player for us, a figurehead for the club and our fans, a leader who shows the way on the pitch and has achieved a lot with FC Bayern.

"We know how important he is for us, but Thomas also knows what FC Bayern means to him. It just fits, we didn't need lengthy talks and we’re all happy it’ll continue like this until 2023.”