RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is sent off against Paderborn.

Red Bull Arena, Bundesliga - RB Liepzig 1 (Schick 27') Paderborn 1 (Strohdiek 90+2')

Christian Strohdiek scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser for the Bundesliga's bottom side Paderborn to deny RB Leipzig all three points.

Patrik Schick finished off a wonderful team goal as Leipzig took a 1-0 lead over the Bundesliga's bottom side Paderborn in the first half.

Werner, who is reportedly set for a move to Chelsea at the end of the season, helped finish off a flowing team move as he squared the ball for Schick to slot away his ninth goal for RB Leipzig this season.

Leipzig were reduced to ten men just before the break as Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow for petulantly kicking the ball away.

And deep into injury time, Strohdiek found Paderborn's equaliser with a simple tap-in.

Leipzig missed the chance to move into second and remain in third on 59 points - one behind Borussia Dortmund.

More to follow...

