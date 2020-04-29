Football
Bundesliga

Upamecano snubs European giants to 'sign new deal' at Leipzig

Upamecano

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

Dayot Upamecano is set to snub the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich by extending his contract at RB Leipzig.

The French defender is one of the hottest properties in Europe, attracting attention from a variety of the continent's biggest clubs with his performances.

Champions League

Recent reports in Germany had said that Bayern Munich had stolen a march on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, with the 21-year-old having just one year left on his contract.

However, Sky Sports Germany claim that Upamecano has decided that it is too soon to leave and is set to extend his contract until 2022.

Nevertheless, his new deal will include an exit clause for the summer of 2021.

Upamecano, who has represented his country at Under-21 level, came to Leipzig three years ago from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

Champions League

Champions League

