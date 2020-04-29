Upamecano
Image credit: Getty Images
Dayot Upamecano is set to snub the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich by extending his contract at RB Leipzig.
- Unai Emery exclusive: Neymar has a huge heart but he must focus
- Mauricio Pochettino number one target for Newcastle's proposed new owners - reports
- Tottenham crowned Premier League's most valuable club over Manchester United and Man City - study
The French defender is one of the hottest properties in Europe, attracting attention from a variety of the continent's biggest clubs with his performances.
Paul Parker: Why did Tottenham appoint 'moan, moan, moan' Mourinho?
Recent reports in Germany had said that Bayern Munich had stolen a march on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, with the 21-year-old having just one year left on his contract.
However, Sky Sports Germany claim that Upamecano has decided that it is too soon to leave and is set to extend his contract until 2022.
Leipzig star 'open to everything' as Tottenham linked - Euro Papers
00:01:19
Nevertheless, his new deal will include an exit clause for the summer of 2021.
Upamecano, who has represented his country at Under-21 level, came to Leipzig three years ago from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.